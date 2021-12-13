Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12,224.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $473.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

