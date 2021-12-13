Full Sail Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

