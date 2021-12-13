FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $14.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.