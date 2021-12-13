frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.28

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,927,000 after purchasing an additional 818,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,002,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

