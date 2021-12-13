Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

