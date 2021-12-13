Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.33.

Shares of FRU opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

