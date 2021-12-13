ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 11.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $115.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

