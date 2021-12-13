ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 607.6% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

