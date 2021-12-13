ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

