Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Foot Locker stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

