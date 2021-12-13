Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,588. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
