Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,588. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.