Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

