Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.60. 22,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,563. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.