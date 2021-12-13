Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 91,260 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,260 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.41% of Globant worth $271,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $272.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.50 and a 200-day moving average of $272.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $176.94 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.