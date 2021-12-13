Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 34,312 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $195,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,253,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $281.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

