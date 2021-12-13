Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $104,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

