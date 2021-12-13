Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $363.79 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.87 and its 200 day moving average is $407.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

