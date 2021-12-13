Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $164.67 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roche worth $164,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 1,493.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $51.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.