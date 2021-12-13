Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $127,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.20%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

