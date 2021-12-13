Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

