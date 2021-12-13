Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

