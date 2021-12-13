FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.62 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

