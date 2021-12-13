First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

