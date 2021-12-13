First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

