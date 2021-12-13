First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Head-To-Head Review

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for First of Long Island and TD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00 TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

First of Long Island currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than TD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.50 $41.20 million $1.87 11.51 TD $28.27 million 2.32 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 33.05% 10.80% 1.08% TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15%

Summary

First of Long Island beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.