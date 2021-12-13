First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.21

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 45614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

