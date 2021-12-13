First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

