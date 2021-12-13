First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $301.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

