First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $61.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.23 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

