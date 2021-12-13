First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

