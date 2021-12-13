First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $410.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

