First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $220,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 85.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.49 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

