First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

