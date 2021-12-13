First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,821,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 401,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

