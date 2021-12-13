First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

