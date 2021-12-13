First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average is $242.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.