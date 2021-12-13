First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,050,668. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

