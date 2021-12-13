First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $263,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

