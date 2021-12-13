First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 1,833 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

