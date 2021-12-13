Financial Review: EVmo (YAYO) versus Its Competitors

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EVmo to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EVmo alerts:

This table compares EVmo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -2.03 EVmo Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 17.17

EVmo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EVmo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 665 3172 4903 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.47%. Given EVmo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30% EVmo Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVmo peers beat EVmo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.