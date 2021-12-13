Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ENB opened at $37.79 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

