Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $203.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

