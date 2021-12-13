Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 17,897 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 249,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

