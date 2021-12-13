Financial Analysis: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PNM Resources pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Enel Américas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PNM Resources and Enel Américas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 4 0 0 1.80 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Enel Américas has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Enel Américas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.36% 9.65% 2.56% Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Enel Américas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.57 $173.30 million $2.25 20.25 Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.76 $825.20 million $0.54 11.28

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Enel Américas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

