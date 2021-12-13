Fiduciary Group LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $246.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

