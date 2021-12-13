Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $431.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

