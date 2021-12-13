Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.56 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.91 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

