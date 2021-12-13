Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,352,000.

Shares of FDRR opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.