Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

