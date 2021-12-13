Fei Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.77 or 0.08002092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00077511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.48 or 0.99925929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

